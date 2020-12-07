https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/rep-rashida-tlaib-thinks-her-justice-from-detroit-to-gaza-shirt-is-the-perfect-gift-for-the-activist-in-your-family/

Hanukkah is just around the corner, and Christmas and Kwanzaa aren’t far behind, so if you have an activist in your family and don’t have a gift picked out yet, Rep. Rashida Tlaib suggests visiting her campaign shop and picking out a nice shirt or mug with a powerful message on it.

Looking for the perfect gift for the activist in your family? Check out some of our powerful messages for family and friends this holiday season. Order here: https://t.co/eqm4R8xQjb pic.twitter.com/sqnrkFicXn — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) December 7, 2020

Justice from Detroit to Gaza?

Dual loyalty — Comey’s Warden (@fitzco108) December 7, 2020

Dual loyalty much? — $750. Loser. Jail. ByeDon. (@heckava) December 7, 2020

Isn’t this the definition of dual loyalty?!? — IamSam (@IamSamKalm) December 7, 2020

So, since I get accused of dual loyalty, can I do the same to you…? — Daniel Margolis (@Dan_Margolis) December 7, 2020

Don’t forget to tweet tomorrow that Jews have dual loyalties! — lihi cohen (@lihicohen9) December 7, 2020

In the words of Rashida Tlaib “they forget what country they represent” — Hershy Gutnick (@GutnickHershy) December 7, 2020

Still applicable or we only question that when it’s “certain” people supporting a “certain” country? pic.twitter.com/4QYYr8YSiC — JewOC (@RUOC90177786) December 7, 2020

Are you finally criticizing Hamas?! — Samuel Alexander (@alex_etal) December 7, 2020

Justice from Hamas? — Robert Resnick (@RobertResnick) December 7, 2020

If she truly wanted justice for Gaza, @RashidaTlaib would insist on the dismantling of a terrorist organization that uses civilians as human shields, represses all dissent, and manipulates children into fighting its wars. Hamas remains the author of Gaza’s misery. — Yehuda Krohn (@YehudaKrohn) December 7, 2020

Is this you coming out as pro Hamas after last week you retweeted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”? — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) December 7, 2020

Yeah, that was just last month.

Is Detroit sending rockets into Bloomfield Hills? — MR. GORBACHEV, TEAR DOWN THIS WALL 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@pedroborbon3) December 7, 2020

It fits! Both places are equally underdeveloped and full of crime due to mismanagement and poor education. — David (@David3674) December 7, 2020

A t-shirt about fixing dysfunctional governments? — Arthur (@Go_Learn_It) December 7, 2020

From ______ to _______ is the intellectually lazy way to tie your pet cause to a completely unrelated cause. Fight for your district, not an enclave run by terrorist gangsters. — Allen L. (@Leibochips) December 7, 2020

If I received some ignorant shit like that for Christmas I’d be pissed. — Joseph Heilman🇺🇸 (@HeilmanJoseph) December 7, 2020

I can’t think of a single person who’d want this shit for Christmas. It’s so laughably bad. — Paul Chato (@PaulChato) December 7, 2020

🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — 🇮🇱 Asaf Haziza 🇦🇪 اساف 🇧🇭 (@AsafHaziza) December 7, 2020

Get get a few for Hanukkah. — WorldB.Free (@Fish2bFree) December 7, 2020

Do you have any “Death to Jews” apparel like what they chant in your beloved Gaza Strip? — Anonymous Gritty (@TBDGritty) December 7, 2020

So is the money you make on this crap going to your campaign or to your friends in Hamas — JasonLeibowitz ג’ייסון ליבוביץ (@LeibowitzJason) December 7, 2020

Activism sweatshirts are a human right and should be free to all. — President Elect, Jose Gonzalez (@JoseG0nz4lez) December 7, 2020

Will the proceeds from this go to clean water in Flint, Michigan? Or do you really care more about Palestinians than Americans, asking for America? — Marty Smart (@Marty__Smart) December 7, 2020

How will Palestinians in Gaza benefit from this? — Louis (@Louis_Allday) December 7, 2020

THANK YOU. (They won’t.) — Bundle Up (@treehouseheroic) December 7, 2020

How does anyone benefit from Tlaib being in Congress?

So hilarious. You grifter. — R- (@Fiddlerrpk) December 7, 2020

