https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/rep-rashida-tlaib-thinks-her-justice-from-detroit-to-gaza-shirt-is-the-perfect-gift-for-the-activist-in-your-family/

Hanukkah is just around the corner, and Christmas and Kwanzaa aren’t far behind, so if you have an activist in your family and don’t have a gift picked out yet, Rep. Rashida Tlaib suggests visiting her campaign shop and picking out a nice shirt or mug with a powerful message on it.

Justice from Detroit to Gaza?

Yeah, that was just last month.

How does anyone benefit from Tlaib being in Congress?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...