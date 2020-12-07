https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/republican-arizona-legislators-call-decertification-false-election-results-video/

Arizona Republicans on Monday called for the decertification of their state’s false election results.

Last week RINO of all RINOs Governor Doug Ducey signed off on the certification of Arizona’s false election results while Trump’s legal team appeared before House and Senate members.

Last week Arizona Rep. Mark Finchem issued a call to withhold the state’s Electoral College votes for Joe Biden because “he believes there is enough significant evidence of fraud to invalidate the state’s votes.”

Finchem also blasted Doug Ducey.

“I believe Doug Ducey signed a fraudulent document and he knew it!,” Finchem said.

Arizona House Majority Leader Warren Petersen released a statement Sunday night ahead of Monday’s press conference: “The election should not have been certified with the number of irregularities and allegations of fraud. Especially troubling to me are the allegations surrounding the vendor Dominion,” Petersen said in the press release. “It is imperative that a forensic audit occur immediately of the equipment and software. Upon any showing of fraud the legislature should immediately convene to decertify the vote.”

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers has pushed back on his Republican colleagues and said the legislature ‘cannot and will not’ overturn the election.

More than two dozen Republicans came out on Monday and called for the “urgent need” to decertify Arizona’s false election results.

