December 7, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Rolls-Royce said on Monday it had signed a deal to sell its civil nuclear instrumentation and control business for an undisclosed sum, kicking off a plan to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.65 billion) from disposals to recover from the pandemic.

Rolls-Royce said in a statement that it was selling the business, which has operations in France, Czech Republic and China and employs 550 staff, to French engineering company Framatome.

($1 = 0.7536 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

