https://mediarightnews.com/im-getting-great-care-and-feeling-good-rudy-giuliani-gives-update-after-covid-19-diagnosis/

Earlier today, President Trump delivered some unfortunate news in a tweet where he said that “Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus.”

Trump added, “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Giuliani has been a lead representative with Trump’s legal team and working hard to expose potential voter fraud in November’s presidential election.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Trump also retweeted conservative activist and Christian Matt Couch who asked “Will you pray with me tonight for Rudy America?” Couch believes, “The power of prayer in numbers is staggering!”

“Lord please put your hedge of protection around Rudy Giuliani tonight. We know that you are a healing God! Please lift Rudy up & get him back quickly fighting for our Republic Oh Lord,” Couch said in prayer.

Will you pray with me tonight for Rudy America? The power of prayer in numbers is staggering! Lord please put your hedge of protection around Rudy Giuliani tonight. We know that you are a healing God! Please lift Rudy up & get him back quickly fighting for our Republic Oh Lord! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 6, 2020

It was later reported that, shortly after Trump revealed that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the virus, the lawyer was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington.

Giuliani’s son, Andrew Giuliani, had retweeted Trump’s tweet and said, “My Dad, Rudy Giuliani is resting, getting great care, and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being.”

My Dad @RudyGiuliani is resting, getting great care and feeling well. Thank you to all the friends who have reached out concerned about his well being. https://t.co/0FVceiNnHc — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) December 6, 2020

Tonight, Rudy Giuliani himself was able to provide an update on how he was doing and he said, “Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020