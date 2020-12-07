https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/12/07/saving-the-past-at-the-expense-of-the-future-n1196167

As the JFK quote goes “when written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity.” Clearly China sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity as the Guardian explains:

The high infection rates across many developed, democratic countries have helped divert the narrative away from China and its supposed “Chernobyl moment” to one of why democracies have performed so badly with the pandemic. It is a message that falls on fertile ground in many parts of the world. For example, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news station remarked that “China is the only country that has performed well in dealing with this crisis”. Solidarity in Europe “does not exist”, said Aleksandar Vučić, the president of Serbia, in an angry statement about import restrictions imposed by the European Union. “The only country that can help us is China,” he said.

The Chinese may think they can win a Cold War of Attrition and bankrupt or paralyze societies that attempt to maintain a pre-crisis standard. Because maintaining order is harder than disrupting Chinese plan to achieve dominance in 5 years.

I promise you this: I will spare no effort — or commitment — to end this pandemic. — Joe Biden

Beijing hopes to provoke the Western elite into squandering its resources on virtue signaling gestures and returning to some magic moment in the past. The way it used to be. But the actual opportunities are different now.

Instead of adapting faster than Beijing, which was the historical Western strong suit, they are gathering the relics of the aristocracy to revive the old glories of the royal court. China is of course happy to play that game.

Had it not been for the development of candidate vaccines, an economic activity undertaken primarily by industry, purely defensive government regulatory measures would have had limited success in altering the natural course of the pandemic.

Given the relative incentives it is in Beijing’s interest to keep the pot boiling because there is little that is unexpected or innovative in the West’s strategic response.

Books: The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe by Jay Richards. The human cost of the emergency response to COVID-19 has far outweighed the benefits. That’s the sobering verdict of a trio of scholars—a biologist, a statistician, and a philosopher.

