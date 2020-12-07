https://hannity.com/media-room/schumer-dodges-chuck-deflects-when-asked-about-families-students-who-already-paid-off-loans/

AMERICAN HEROES: President Trump Signs Executive Order Forgiving Student Debt for Disabled Veterans

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.22.19

President Trump signed an Executive Order Thursday cancelling student debt for permanently disabled veterans; effectively forgiving loans for more than 25,000 Americans.

“The order, which Trump signed following a speech at the American Veterans National Convention in Louisville, Ky., also clears those eligible veterans from having to pay any federal income tax on the loans. Trump added that he is pressuring individual states to follow suit,” reports Fox News.

“The debt of these disabled veterans will be completely erased,” Trump said. “That’s hundreds of millions of dollars of student loans debt for our disabled veterans that will be completely erased.”

It was my honor to sign a Presidential Memorandum facilitating the cancellation of student loan debt for 25K of our most severely disabled Veterans. With today’s order, we express the everlasting love & loyalty of a truly grateful Nation. God bless our Vets, & God Bless America! pic.twitter.com/MMMsX3RDQM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2019

"It was my honor to sign a Presidential Memorandum facilitating the cancellation of student loan debt for 25K of our most severely disabled Veterans. With today's order, we express the everlasting love & loyalty of a truly grateful Nation. God bless our Vets, & God Bless America!" Trump tweeted.

“Trump’s announcement comes days after the administration hired a longtime student loan industry executive to be the federal government’s top watchdog for the student loan market. Robert Cameron will serve as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s new student loan ombudsman, the bureau said Friday,” adds Fox.

