Left-wing podcaster and self-proclaimed feminist Erin Ryan ripped Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in a profanity-laced Twitter thread on Sunday, repeatedly referring to the lawmaker as a “c***.”

“Kelly Loeffler is what happens when a twitter account with the bio ‘wife. Follower of Christ. Molon labi. Libtards will be blocked [sic]’ comes alive, f***s a blow dryer, and sends the resulting child to Confederacy Immersion school,” Ryan began.

“She is a c***federate. A c*** and a Trump-humping loser-worshipper. (I can call her a c*** because I myself am a c***, but I try to use my c***iness for good instead of evil.)” she continued. “‘What if Ivanka Trump were even less appealing, somehow? And deserved her job … less?’ Answer: Kelly Loeffler.”

She is a cuntfederate. A cunt and a Trump-humping loser-worshipper. (I can call her a cunt because I myself am a cunt, but I try to use my cuntiness for good instead of evil.) — Erin We’re Screaming Merry Christmas Again Ryan (@morninggloria) December 7, 2020

Ryan put out the tweet amid a runoff debate between Loeffler and Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock. Ryan is a podcaster and host of “Hysteria” by Crooked Media. She is also a contributor to The Daily Beast and a Hollywood show writer.

The Loeffler-Warnock race is one of two U.S. Senate races still contested. The other is the race for Georgia’s second U.S. Senate seat between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff. Both races are heading to a runoff election on Jan. 5 after no candidate broke 50% of the vote.

At this point, neither party has clear control of the Senate. The chamber has 50 GOP senators to 48 Democrats. If both Ossoff and Warnock were to win the runoff elections, the chamber would fall into Democratic hands, and if Biden is inaugurated in January, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) becomes vice president and gets to decide on votes split 50-50.

During the debate, Loeffler attempted to label Warnock as a “radical liberal” while Warnock consistently hit Loeffler as an “appointed” senator and asserted that she had “purchased that seat.” At one point during the debate, Loeffler challenged Warnock to denounce his past statements praising “Marxism and the redistribution of income.”

Warnock avoided directly answering the question, pivoting to his work as a church leader and attacking Loeffler. Warnock said:

Listen, I believe in our free enterprise system and my dad was a small business owner and during the great recession, you know what I was doing? I was leading my church to build a community center where among other things we had a financial literacy center that taught people how to repair their credit, create a 700 credit score community, how to create a business, how to buy a home, how to participate in our free enterprise system. Kelly Loeffler on the other hand, was teaching the big banks how to hide their investments offshore in the Cayman Islands. This is how she spent her career before she went to the Senate, this is what she’s been focused on now that she’s in the Senate. She was only there three weeks, I’m not sure she was fully unpacked, when she started dumping millions of dollars of stock trying to protect herself and she purchased that seat. It’s done well for her, the issue is the people who sold it to her don’t own. And the people of Georgia are coming back to get their seat.

