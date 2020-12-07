https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/president-trump-pardon-himself-family

Reports claim that President Donald Trump may pardon himself and his family if Joe Biden takes the presidency. On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck and producer Stu Burguiere discussed whether such use of the president’s power to grant pardons is constitutional, and if so, is it the right thing to do.

“I’m 100% for it. I think what’s happening with his family is despicable,” Glenn stated.

Glenn went on to argue that preemptive pardons for President Trump’s allies, family, and even himself, could cut off what might become an endless cycle of “political revenge,” before it ever gets started.

“You don’t want this to start, because then it doesn’t end. It never ends,” Glenn said of those who would seek political retribution against political rivals. “And they’re doing it to send a clear message … ‘You will either play by our rules … or we will destroy you.’ This is the worst possible message to send.”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:

‘Despicable’ attacks against the Trump family are a WARNING







Media sources say that before he leaves the White House, President Trump may pardon himself and members of his family. But Glenn says the ‘despicable’ attack…

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Subscribe to BlazeTV today with our BEST DEAL EVER for $30 off with promo code GLENN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

