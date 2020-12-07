https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/sick-cuomo-fauci-laugh-joke-coronavirus-briefing-video/

New York Governor and Dr. Anthony Fauci had a grand time laughing and joking during a coronavirus briefing on Monday with Cuomo saying he and Fauci are like the famous movie actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. As of Sunday about 288,000 Americans were reported to have died from the COVID-19 China coronavirus. New York state has the most deaths in the nation at about 34,000.

Cuomo made the joke about being like the actors while talking to Fauci about the possibility of the two filming a vaccine PSA.

Cuomo to Fauci: “We’re like the modern day De Niro and Pacino.” pic.twitter.com/1WHJZFG3rf — The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020

Jokes about food also.

TRENDING: HUGE! WE CAUGHT THEM! Conspiracy Revealed — 3rd Suspect in GA “Suitcase Scandal” is Also the Same Man Who Spread Lies that Water Main Broke in State Farm Center!

Fauci tells Cuomo that Nathan’s hot dogs and a “really steaming pastrami sandwich” are the foods he misses most from his hometown, Brooklyn Cuomo: “So no cannolis? No meatballs?” Fauci: “I don’t want to do overdo it. They’re welcome. I’ll take them all” https://t.co/9T8aUPjUrs pic.twitter.com/pkgemMYlAk — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2020

“We’re like the modern-day DeNiro and Pacino,” @NYGovCuomo jokes to Dr. Anthony Fauci. pic.twitter.com/akUDhKjVdR — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) December 7, 2020

Who knew the pandemic could be so funny? It’s all fun and games for the two media stars, the Emmy award winning Cuomo and Biden appointee Fauci.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

