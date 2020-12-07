https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/sidney-powell-going-proceed-emergency-appeal-expect-get-relief-supreme-court-video/

Attorney Sidney Powell went on with Greg Kelly Monday night on Newsmax TV.

This was after US District Court Judge Timothy Batton threw out her voter fraud case in Georgia earlier in the day.

Sidney Powell told Kelly she will proceed immediately with an emergency appeal and expects to get relief from the Supreme Court.

Newsmax reported:

A federal judge listened to oral arguments Monday, but he had already prejudged the case in granting leftist “interveners’” motions of dismiss, including the Democrat National Committee, according to former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell on Newsmax TV.

“The court wouldn’t pay attention of it,” Powell told Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports” of her lawsuit calling for the decertification of Georgia’s election results amid evidence of election and voter fraud. “It’s obvious the judge had made up his mind before he hit the bench, and he read from prepared notes when he granted the motion to dismiss…

…U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Batten ruled the case had no standing to sue, the case belonged in state court, was filed too late, and the relief sought was “extraordinary.”

“We’re going to proceed immediately with an emergency appeal, and we expect to get relief in the Supreme Court,” Powell told host Greg Kelly.

