“Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson over the weekend mocked protesters who rallied last week outside Staten Island’s lockdown-defying Mac’s Public House as Holocaust deniers.

What are the details?

During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, Davidson — a Staten Island native — guested as himself and answered questions from host Colin Jost about the protesters who hit the streets Wednesday night to back the establishment shuttered by lockdown orders banning indoor dining.

The owners of Mac’s Public House decided two weeks ago that their bar would become an “autonomous zone” in an attempt to skirt the coronavirus lockdown orders from far-left New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. On Tuesday night, law enforcement shut down the business and arrested Danny Presti, the bar’s co-owner, for defying those orders. He was arrested again after midnight Sunday for allegedly hitting a sheriff’s deputy with his car, but Presti insisted he did “nothing wrong.”

As for last week’s demonstration, Davidson told Jost, “I saw the protest. People were outside the bar shouting about freedom, taunting the cops, chanting that they should arrest the governor. But it’s Staten Island, so I assumed that it was just like a typical last call.”

“Are you against these protests?” Jost asked.

“I mean, kind of,” Davidson answered. “But I’m also just happy I’m no longer the first thing people think of when they say, ‘What’s the worst thing about Staten Island?'”

Davidson also quipped that “one guy at the protest even gave a speech where he literally compared not being able to drink indoors to being Jewish during the Holocaust — which must have been awkward for the people there who had to suddenly pretend they believed in the Holocaust.”

Cost then asked, “So I take it that you found these protests frustrating.”

“Yeah, man,” Davidson replied, “they’re makin’ us look like babies … you know it’s bad when even people in Boston are like, ‘Ah, drink at home, you queers!'”

Davidson ended the segment by giving a shout-out regarding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, whom the mainstream media declared the winner of last month’s election over President Donald Trump: “Biden won! Get over it!”







Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Staten Island COVID-19 Protests – SNL



youtu.be



Anything else?

Davidson is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year he said he was forced to apologize for making fun of U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) in 2018 for losing an eye in Afghanistan and said that he regretted the fame the congressman gained from the dust-up.

Crenshaw, not surprisingly, fired right back on a “Fox & Friends” appearance: “I can’t get out of Pete Davidson’s head. He’s been … thinking about me a lot for the past year as he builds this comedy routine apparently. I’m not so sure his jokes always land, but it is what it is.”

And last year Davidson was booed on SNL for comparing the Catholic Church to rapper R. Kelly, who was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sex abuse.

