https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/07/some-elected-official-did-some-thing-ilhan-omar-under-fire-again-for-some-seriously-shady-dealings-with-first-covid-bailout/

How this woman still hasn’t been held accountable for marrying her brother and other shady shiznit is beyond this editor. Suppose we can just add this to the pile of horrible crap Ilhan Omar gets away with since she’s a member of the squad and a ‘Democrat.’

Firm Co-Owned By Ilhan Omar’s Husband Got $500,000 Coronavirus Bailout While Her Campaign Gave Them Millions: Report https://t.co/bdJEf3ccVM pic.twitter.com/0BFqSkpnmb — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 7, 2020

Remember the fit they threw because Trump properties received funding?

Good times:

From The Daily Wire:

A company co-owned by the husband of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) received hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus bailout money while the freshman lawmaker’s campaign paid the company millions of dollars. “Public records show that E Street Group, co-owned by Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett, received nearly $135,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and $500,000 in Economic Injury Disaster loans,” Fox News reported. “Campaign finance filings also show that the firm raked in millions during the 2020 campaign from Omar.” Omar revealed in March that she had married Mynett after she had denied allegations that she was having an affair with him while both she and Mynett were married to other people.

The rich get richer, right?

Nothing ever happens to this traitorous witch. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) December 7, 2020

She is like the Hillary Clinton of the squad.

Nothing sticks to her.

Well she’s learned one thing about capitalism. It works for politicians in Washington. — Rick Thorn (@GoldenEagle1968) December 7, 2020

Some people did something…. — Scott Palmer (@o_malok) December 7, 2020

this just makes her a good democrat. — Wayne Miller (@MWayne1962) December 7, 2020

The best.

***

Related:

Dr. David Samadi sums up just how RIDICULOUS the flu/ COVID narrative is from pro-lockdown Karens in just 1 perfect tweet

‘Still or sparkling?’ Dan Crenshaw triggers TF out of AOC mocking her claims Republicans don’t know what it’s like to work hard

Now, THAT’S unhinged! Oregon teacher loses her ever-loving mind on anti-lockdown protesters annnd OMG-LOL (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

