https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/newly-elected-da-jason-williams-is-facing-11-counts-of-tax-fraud/

NEW ORLEANS, LA – With his recent win, City Council President Jason Williams will become the new District Attorney for Orleans Parish. Williams won 58 percent of the vote over former judge and one-time interim District Attorney Keva Landrum.

Louisiana politics: “Jason Williams wins New Orleans DA’s race even with tax fraud trial looming”https://t.co/UfqWSEElrR — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 7, 2020

However, Fox 8 Live reported that soon after Williams says the oath, he could face a federal jury on 11 counts of tax fraud. Reportedly, he was federally indicted back in June. Williams said:

“I’m a fighter. I’m willing to fight. I don’t get intimidated and I’m going to fight injustice even if it’s happening to me.”

Despite being federally indicted on 11 counts of tax fraud, Williams is still promising a “new era” for the office.

Williams has run on the promise of completely reforming the office, from the inside out. He calls it “injecting humanity back into the process,” and not just prosecuting as many people as they can.

Williams ran as a progressive, vowing to remake a criminal justice system that he called both racist and sexist and to end the “win at all costs” culture that he said has shaped the prosecutor’s office over the last several administrations.

Williams claimed the federal indictment for tax fraud was a politically motivated attack to prevent his election. He will be the first district attorney with no experience as a prosecutor in decades.

Jason Williams’ outsider campaign to reform the top prosecutor’s office in New Orleans was validated by voters as the defense attorney and at-large council member defeated establishment candidate Keva Landrum. https://t.co/zRGKXPtbp0 — New Orleans Public Radio (@WWNO) December 7, 2020

Williams is a defense attorney casting himself as a progressive who claims to be fighting for a more just and humane criminal legal system for his entire career.

He vowed to never seek more punitive sentences through the use or threat of the habitual offender law, charge juveniles as adults, or use material witness warrants to see the arrest of victims of crimes.

He also said that every prosecutor currently working for the Cannizzaro administration would need to reapply for their jobs if and when he takes office.

Williams pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the indictment. He has been accused of inflating business expenses between 2014 and 2018 to avoid paying nearly $200,000 in taxes and failing to report several cash payments over $10,000.

His hearing, which took place via video conference, took place before Federal Eastern District of Louisiana Magistrate Judge Karen Wells Roby. The federal indictment alleges that Williams and another attorney at his law firm, Nicole Burdett, instructed a tax preparer to file false information on tax forms in order to reduce his tax liability.

New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams received 58% of the vote in a runoff, defeating former judge Keva Landrum. https://t.co/R4oznXaR3q — KLFY NEWS 10 (@KLFY) December 7, 2020

Reportedly, of the 11 felony counts, one is for conspiracy to defraud the United States, five are for the filing of fraudulent tax returns, and five are for failing to file necessary tax forms on payments over $10,000.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Williams was given a $50,000 unsecured bond. As a condition of the bond, prosecutors for the government also requested that Williams and Burdett be prohibited from contacting government witnesses, specifically Henry Timothy, who was Williams and Burdett’s tax preparer.

Reportedly, Williams and Burdett filed a civil suit against Timothy, which was filed prior to the indictment. The suit gives a clear picture of Williams and Burdett’s defense against the federal charges.

Hearing now underway as Councilman Jason Williams tries to get tax evasion charges against him dismissed. He alleges that the indictment has political overtones and is questioning the make up of the grand jury.Federal judge Martin Feldman is asking about Billy Shultz involvement pic.twitter.com/5RTtNAX8pF — Rob Masson (@robmassonfox8) August 5, 2020

The civil suit alleges that Timothy misrepresented himself as a certified public accountant and accuses him of “fraudulent inducement, negligence/accounting malpractice, breach of contract, and unfair trade practices.”

Also, according to the suit, when Timothy learned he was under investigation by the IRS, he “changed his story” and told the IRS that Williams and Burdett had pressured him into lowering their tax liability.

The Orleans Parish DA’s race is already strange, even by Louisiana standards. As of three weeks before qualifying opens, only one candidate had officially announced his candidacy, Jason Williams — and he’s under federal indictment. https://t.co/H35GM448LY — Gambit (@The_Gambit) July 6, 2020

Gibbens, William’s attorney, released a statement following the arraignment:

“Jason is innocent of these charges and we are excited to take the first step in ensuring justice in this case. Now that we have had more time to evaluate the government’s allegations, we are convinced that they are meritless and we are confident that we will prevail.”



Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

New Soros-backed LA District Attorney vows to reopen 30 officer-involved-shooting cases

November 15, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA – The newly elected district attorney for Los Angeles County was elected on a “progressive” platform that favors Black Lives Matter and other groups.

That background came to fruition as DA-elect George Gascon announced he would be reopening past officer-involved-shooting (OIS) cases that the previous district attorney decided not to prosecute.

The question is – did George Soros have a large hand in his election?

Screenshot courtesy of Fox News Los Angeles

Gascon doesn’t take office until next month but he’s already announcing that his office will be reopening the investigation into several controversial OIS events.

Gascon stated:

“We need accountability, and we also need healing for both officers and the public.”

He plans to reopen several questionable officer-involved shootings, from as far back as 2015.

The four cases he’s reviewing first include:

“The 2013 shooting of two unarmed suspects by Gardena Police.

The 2015 shooting death of a homeless man in Venice by LAPD.

The 2015 shooting of then 19-year-old Hector Meorejon who was shot inside a vacant house by Long beach officers.

And the 2018 shooting of a suspected armed car thief by Torrance officers. “

He says these four are the first of at least 30 cases he is reviewing. All 30 of the cases weren’t prosecuted by the former DA’s office, but were the focal points of protests over the past few years.

“Gascon told FOX 11’s Christina Gonzalez that he knows it will take time and he can’t promise prosecutions, but that he will move forward, even if the cases are difficult.

In the past, prosecutors have refused to go after law enforcement officers in cases where witnesses were unavailable, or there was no clear video, for example, saying that juries tend to favor police in most cases and that the cases are difficult to prove or win.”

Gascon: “I would rather try.”

🚨 Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey just conceded to progressive challenger George Gascón. Gascón, who was SF DA, ran on reducing incarceration & bringing the national reform movement to this county of 10 million. And major activist energy around the office. https://t.co/Yzw1ffjTY6 — Taniel (@Taniel) November 6, 2020

The immediate thought from the law enforcement perspective, one would think, is where would evidence come from to prosecute officers, if there were no “witnesses…available, or there was no clear video” and the attestation that juries favor the police?

It is difficult to imagine that a Los Angeles jury would automatically “favor the police.”

Gascon eluded to looking again at these cases would possibly build better relationships with the police and the community. He also related that several departments, if not all departments would “balk” at his actions. He attests that “both sides will be much happier.”

Gascon has been steadily meeting with both Black Lives Matter and other community groups, as well as police groups. He acknowledges that his office works closely with police departments and the sheriff’s department in prosecuting cases that have nothing to do with police use of force.

He adds:

“After all, we do want to get real criminals off the streets, I was one of those officers and know what they are going through.”

George Gascon joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1978 as a patrol officer. He reached the rank of Assistant Chief with the LAPD, and has held police chief positions in Mesa, Arizona, and San Francisco. Governor Gavin Newsome appointed Gascon as San Francisco District Attorney in 2009.

“Gascón’s campaign platforms have made him an enemy of law enforcement unions, which spent millions of dollars opposing him.

His critics say Gascón’s emphasis on alternatives to criminal prosecution and lighter sentencing will bring about higher crime in Los Angeles, pointing to the high rate of car burglaries during his time as San Francisco DA.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has accused Gascón of pursuing reforms that contributed to higher property crime. Gascón has said that he prosecuted the large majority of car break-ins but blamed police for not making arrests in most cases.

He points out that San Francisco’s current DA, Chesa Boudin, has pursued similar reforms while crime in the city has gone down overall.”

One ugly name, George Soros, is thrown into the mix here.

“After the Supreme court decided Citizens United, special interest dark money flooded political campaigns.

District Attorney races, traditionally non-partisan, non-political, were not spared from this onslaught…Special interest groups, funded by George Soros, pumped millions of dollars into district attorney races across the county.

Their mission was to use Soros’s wealth to radically reshape the criminal justice system.

Gascon, however, will need to answer for his track record. San Francisco’s property crime rate was twice as high as Los Angeles’ during his tenure. Gascon’s policies have earned San Francisco the distinction of having the highest property crime rate of America’s 20 largest cities.

Gascon’s approach to theft crimes is a driving force behind the high crime rate. On streets where the boundary line was between San Francisco County and San Mateo County, thieves would commit car burglaries on the San Francisco side of the border because they would face less punishment.

That legacy is likely what recently caused the Mayor and City Attorney of San Francisco to endorse incumbent District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, over Gascon.”

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost. Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

