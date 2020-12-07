https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Financial-Markets/2020/12/07/id/1000430

Stocks were closing mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, taking a pause from their recent rally. The S&P 500 lost 0.2%. Companies that would benefit most from a reopening economy, like banks and indsutrial stocks, took some of the sharper losses.

Technology stocks, meanwhile, bucked the downward trend and rose, pushing the Nasdaq to another record high. It’s a flip of the market’s recent momentum and a callback to how it was trading earlier this year, before enthusiasm burst higher that one or more COVID-19 vaccines will get the global economy closer to normal next year. Treasury yields fell.

