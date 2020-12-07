https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-ted-cruz-will-argue

Senator Ted Cruz, (R-Tex.) has announced if the Supreme Court decides to take up the Pennsylvania mail-in ballot case, he will make the oral arguments on behalf of petitioners Rep. Mike Kelly and Congressional candidate Sean Parnell.

Cruz told Fox News, “Petitioner’s legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before the Supreme Court, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument.”

Cruz continued, “As I said last week, the bitter division and acrimony we see across the Nation needs resolution. I believe the Supreme Court has a responsibility to the American people to ensure, within its powers, that we are following the law and the Constitution.”

In their lawsuit, Kelly and Parnell argue “no-excuse” mail-in voting is unconstitutional. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court already said Kelly and Parnell were too late, hence the appeal to the Supreme Court.

The US Supreme Court deadline for Pennsylvania to respond moved from Dec. 9 to Dec. 8 at 9 am. Pennsylvania officials can respond to Kelly’s emergency appeal to Justice Samuel Alito, who is assigned the emergency request. Alito may then bring the request to the rest of the Court for a decision.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, already certified the election results in that state for Biden over 10 days ago. If Cruz were to argue the case in front of the Supreme Court, this would be his tenth time. He served as Solicitor General of Texas from 2003-2008.