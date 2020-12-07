https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fcf94f0fcf548787c008db5

Argentine senator Norma Durango wants the late soccer legend Diego Maradona on the country’s bank notes and presented a project to Congress on Monday to put him on the peso. …

Germany’s eastern state of Saxony will impose a strict lockdown starting next week, in a bid to contain the rising number of positive coronavirus tests and hospitalizations related to the disease. …

The Trump administration is facing new scrutiny after failing to lock in a chance to buy millions of additional doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine….

The Gateway Pundit identified Ralph Jones, Sr. as the third suspect in the Fulton County Georgia suitcase scandal. ** Ralph led a team of operatives in carrying out a massive voter fraud scandal on el…

With the first Covid-19 vaccines handed out in the UK and approval pending in the US, officials in both countries have been patting themselves on the back. However, their lofty promises of mass vaccin…

