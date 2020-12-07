https://www.wethegoverned.com/governor-inslee-meme-magnet-all-the-memes-in-one-place/

Washington State Governor Inslee has inspired creative expression in the people of the state. They have made many images to express their feelings about Governor Inslee

Who says Governor Inslee isn’t inspiring? There is evidence of creative inspiration across the state as Washingtonians are moved to express themselves in visual ways about Governor Jay Inslee. For those less familiar with the term – the official definition of “Meme” is nearby. Since these images are sometimes lost on Facebook or other social media platforms, we thought we would provide a service to those interested in this visual snapshot in time about how many people in Washington State think of their governor. A picture can say a thousand words, but sometimes a picture with just a few words can say so much more…

The Evolution of a Meme – one example

Often a Meme is created by some inspired individual, then it is posted. After that, it tends to be modified by others. The primary meme image used in this post is just an example. In the span of less than a day, this image evolved very quickly. Here is how it started:

Version #1

This Meme started out with the “KOVD 19” mock up for a local news station, and addressed the long-time rumors of Governor Inslee’s goals to abandon the state and go to the other Washington as soon as possible… (The creator also misspelled “Inslee” but this is often done on purpose)

Version #2

Essentially, sticking with the Green mask theme, and the “KOVID 19” style of news screen grab, the creator emphasized Inslee’s obsession with the Gang Green priorities, and the spelling of Inslee is corrected here. , and the spelling of Inslee is corrected here.

Version #3

Someone decided to go with a Star Wars theme in this version…

Version #4

Someone decided to mix the Grinch theme with the Star Wars theme and it all works with the Gang Green angle…

Version #5

This creator was inspired to improve the Grinch theme, keep the other elements the same, and improve the resolution of the final Meme (this is the thumbnail image we used for this post)

Not all Memes shared on social media go through changes like this, but they do tend to stick to themes. Here are some common Memes bouncing around out there about Governor Inslee, organized by thematic element:

Governor Inslee as “Maggot Man”

These were basically in response to Governor Inslee’s bringing Maggot infected apples to communities in Eastern Washington who were ravaged by the late summer wildfires. It was uncovered that he violated Apple Maggot Quarantine rules, which have been in place for decades to protect local apple growers, which is a big financial part of many communities in Eastern Washington. We wrote about this here. Just a sampling:

Inslee has a gift for Washington. Here are some maggoty apples from his tree. Handing out these infested apples in Eastern Washington has earned him a new nickname. “Maggot Man” is sure to be remembered by many.

Inslee – the Lockdown Man:

In 2020, the Memes have mostly been focused on Inslee’s lockdown orders

There is a terrible contagion spreading through the land, but you aren’t reading about it in the traditional media There is a terrible contagion spreading through the land, but you aren’t reading about it in the traditional media

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee loves lockdowns and believes that it is better to be King than to be Governor Washington State Governor Jay Inslee loves lockdowns and believes that it is better to be King than to be Governor

When the Inslee administration dropped random and poorly drafted agritourism and farm regulations recently, there was little concern from the Governor’s office about how he hurts local farms. This has been a pattern with the Inslee administration. When the Inslee administration dropped random and poorly drafted agritourism and farm regulations recently, there was little concern from the Governor’s office about how he hurts local farms. This has been a pattern with the Inslee administration.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee drops Lockdown orders on the peasants and serfs of Washington State Washington State Governor Jay Inslee drops Lockdown orders on the peasants and serfs of Washington State

For those who have read Orwell’s 1984…

Inslee isn’t happy that he is getting caught making so many mistakes. He is angry at the people for being “insubordinate” Inslee isn’t happy that he is getting caught making so many mistakes. He is angry at the people for being “insubordinate”

Washington State Governor Inslee wants to create an army of informers who will turn in their neighbors to the state so he can punish them for being insubordinate to his virus proclamations. Washington State Governor Inslee wants to create an army of informers who will turn in their neighbors to the state so he can punish them for being insubordinate to his virus proclamations.

Inslee supporter and a Green Party Governor candidate failed to convince a judge to allow her to proceed with her recall effort on Yakima City Councilman Jason White who dared to question Inslee’s proclamation policies and for calling Inslee a “tyrant.” Inslee supporter and a Green Party Governor candidate failed to convince a judge to allow her to proceed with her recall effort on Yakima City Councilman Jason White who dared to question Inslee’s proclamation policies and for calling Inslee a “tyrant.”

Washington State Governor Inslee has suspended background checks for childcare workers, which seems like questionable virus policy at best Washington State Governor Inslee has suspended background checks for childcare workers, which seems like questionable virus policy at best

Governor Inslee wanted to be President, believes he is savior of the world, acts like he is king, and some people believe he is a dictator. However, he remains a Democrat in good standing, facing a little rebellion now and then. Governor Inslee wanted to be President, believes he is savior of the world, acts like he is king, and some people believe he is a dictator. However, he remains a Democrat in good standing, facing a little rebellion now and then.

Governor Inslee is angry about “insubordination” by Washingtonians, and he must distract people from his $200 million Nigerian Fraud Ring fiasco. It is time to unleash the bureaucrats on the people… Governor Inslee is angry about “insubordination” by Washingtonians, and he must distract people from his $200 million Nigerian Fraud Ring fiasco. It is time to unleash the bureaucrats on the people…

Just About Inslee In General:

Sometimes, Governor Inslee is so inspirational, that Meme creators seem to be willing to explore all types of ways to express their feelings about the Governor:

Memes in Real Life

Sometimes people express themselves in the physical world, and those expressions become the fodder for memes via photos spread online:

Businesses closing forever due to Jay Inslee’s lockdown orders know who to blame Businesses closing forever due to Jay Inslee’s lockdown orders know who to blame

A sky sign pulled by an airplane over the state capital earlier in 2020

Masks are mandatory in King County, Thurston County and elsewhere, inevitably these become a fashion accessory and political statements… Masks are mandatory in King County, Thurston County and elsewhere, inevitably these become a fashion accessory and political statements…

OUR CONSTITUTION BEGINS WITH THE PHRASE “WE THE PEOPLE.” IT WAS THE FOUNDERS’ INTENT THAT GOVERNMENT BE CREATED BY THE PEOPLE, TO SERVE THE PEOPLE. IT WASN’T THEIR INTENTION FOR THE PEOPLE TO SERVE THE GOVERNMENT. IT WAS ALWAYS INTENDED THAT GOVERNMENT WHICH FAILED TO SERVE THE PEOPLE SHOULD BE “ALTERED OR ABOLISHED.” UNTIL WE RETURN TO THE FOUNDER’S INTENT, WE REMAIN WE THE GOVERNED…

