Who says Governor Inslee isn’t inspiring? There is evidence of creative inspiration across the state as Washingtonians are moved to express themselves in visual ways about Governor Jay Inslee. For those less familiar with the term – the official definition of “Meme” is nearby. Since these images are sometimes lost on Facebook or other social media platforms, we thought we would provide a service to those interested in this visual snapshot in time about how many people in Washington State think of their governor. A picture can say a thousand words, but sometimes a picture with just a few words can say so much more…
The Evolution of a Meme – one example
Often a Meme is created by some inspired individual, then it is posted. After that, it tends to be modified by others. The primary meme image used in this post is just an example. In the span of less than a day, this image evolved very quickly. Here is how it started:
Version #1
Version #2
Version #3
Version #4
Version #5
Not all Memes shared on social media go through changes like this, but they do tend to stick to themes. Here are some common Memes bouncing around out there about Governor Inslee, organized by thematic element:
Governor Inslee as “Maggot Man”
These were basically in response to Governor Inslee’s bringing Maggot infected apples to communities in Eastern Washington who were ravaged by the late summer wildfires. It was uncovered that he violated Apple Maggot Quarantine rules, which have been in place for decades to protect local apple growers, which is a big financial part of many communities in Eastern Washington. We wrote about this here. Just a sampling:
Inslee – the Lockdown Man:
In 2020, the Memes have mostly been focused on Inslee’s lockdown orders
Just About Inslee In General:
Sometimes, Governor Inslee is so inspirational, that Meme creators seem to be willing to explore all types of ways to express their feelings about the Governor:
Memes in Real Life
Sometimes people express themselves in the physical world, and those expressions become the fodder for memes via photos spread online:
