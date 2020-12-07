https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/list-cases-charging-ballot-irregularities-electronic-fraud/

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Investigations .]

The Editors

Real Clear Investigations

In one corner, President Trump and his allies claim massive fraud cost him the 2020 election.

TRENDING: Ex-archbishop argues Biden should be denied communion for allowing ‘grave moral evils’

In the other, Democrats and sympathetic media allies argue that the vote was free and fair and that the charges of fraud amount to sour-grapes conspiracy mongering.

Many allegations advanced by the president, his surrogates and supporters have been challenged and some have been dismissed by courts or debunked.

Still, in numerous instances, media fact checkers have not been diligent. They have simply run the allegations by state authorities and other officials who would have orchestrated the alleged fraud or had an interest in minimizing irregularities.

It was thus hardly surprising when the New York Times reported that it had called officials in every state and was told, as the headline said, that there was “No Evidence of Voter Fraud.” That’s the kind of statement that inspires skepticism because fraud is inevitable in any big election. The Times itself seemed to acknowledge just that in the article’s sub-headline, which said, without presenting evidence, that there were “no irregularities that affected the outcome.”

Of course, “irregularities” in a basic function of American democracy, even if they did not affect the outcome, remain a significant part of the 2020 election story as court cases and controversies continue. Below is a running, selective collection of hyperlinked articles detailing charges of ballot irregularities or electronic fraud being made in various states, especially key battlegrounds such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The Latest

Arizona

Georgia

Michigan

Nevada

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

Sidney Powell

The U.S. Attorney General

Earlier: Week of Nov. 22-28

California

Los Angeles prosecutors uncover scheme in which thousands of fraudulent ballots were cast – Just the News

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Large numbers of voters say their absentee votes weren’t counted or someone else requested their mail-in ballot – Just the News

Also

Nov. 15-21

Pennsylvania

Nov. 8-14

Georgia

Nevada

Election supervisors in Clark County counted mail-in ballots despite concerns that the signatures were invalid, according to a whistleblower’s affidavit – Washington Examiner

People inside a Biden-Harris van were witnessed opening, filling out, and resealing mail ballots, a whistleblower alleged – Epoch Times

Pennsylvania

Texas

Social worker accused of 134 counts of fraudulently casting ballots for intellectually challenged clients – Attorney General’s Office

Wisconsin

Nov. 1-7

Pennsylvania

Supervisors ordered a mail carrier to collect and submit late ballots, the carrier alleged, which supervisors then backdated so that they appeared to have been mailed in time – Washington Times

Texas

More

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Investigations .]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

