https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/07/these-are-massive-changes-las-new-district-attorney-puts-an-end-to-cash-bail-looks-to-re-sentence-20000-people/

California continues to get what its voters ask for, and fortunately, we have Bill Melugin of Fox LA to keep us up-to-date with what’s happening in Los Angeles County (and what might set the new standard for other counties across the country looking to “reform” the justice system). George Cascón has been inaugurated as Los Angeles County’s new district attorney, and he’s bringing some massive changes to the justice system.

NEW: L.A.’s new District Attorney George Gascon being inaugurated & making major announcements today.

No more death penalty, an end to cash bail, getting rid of all sentencing enhancements (gang, three strikes, etc), disbanding of the special circumstances committee (1/2) @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Gascon is creating a use of force review board to take a look at police shootings going back to 2012, and has decided to reopen four cases so far. No longer prosecuting juveniles as adults. Will be looking to resentence at least 20,000 people sentenced under Jackie Lacey. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Gascon promised during his campaign that he would drastically change the criminal justice system and move away from “mass incarceration” if elected, and whether or not you agree with him, he is delivering on that promise. These are MASSIVE changes for Los Angeles to digest. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 7, 2020

Yeah, we don’t agree with him.

Los Angeles will get what it voted for, good and hard. — CatholicDTLA (@CatholicDtla) December 7, 2020

Well I guess if you can’t run a business you can at least commit crimes — Hulk (@Stuffedhulk) December 7, 2020

So glad I’m leaving this state — April Fools (@April87627037) December 7, 2020

I really need to think about moving seriously — elisabeth chase (@hello_chase) December 7, 2020

Odd. Most of those things require the legislature to enact. I mean, he can not go after the death penalty, but bail is outside his purview and a ballot initiative to get rid of it just failed (spectacularly) in the latest election. — Marc (@Marc_Topaz) December 7, 2020

We literally just voted AGAINST ending cash bail. — BDuffman (@Brendan_Duffin) December 7, 2020

Didn’t we just vote that we wanted a cash bail system ??? Yes. We did. — photog3LA (@DDavidian6115) December 7, 2020

He’s never been shy about ignoring what voters chose on the ballot before. I can think of three times he went full banana republic dictator on that. — Rachel 🇺🇸🇦🇲☦️ (@RaychelTania) December 7, 2020

So he’s ringing the dinner bell for criminals. Great. — Blue Duck Capital Partners (@BlueDuckCap) December 7, 2020

Welcome to Gotham City, formerly known as Los Angeles County. Courtesy of @GeorgeGascon — Sierra Charlie (@IMSierraCharlie) December 7, 2020

Many more parts of California will not be safe places to live much longer. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 7, 2020

So glad I’m in OC. Have fun with that LA 🤷‍♀️🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uChUYXx6Bh — Kat (@pjgirl74) December 7, 2020

This is like a fire chief ordering the removal of hundreds of hydrants, shuttering engine houses, and encouraging children to play with matches. — DC (@whatzcooken) December 7, 2020

Well said.

Welcome to Venezuela. — Steve Tefft🇺🇸 (@stevetefft) December 7, 2020

Welcome to the Purge! — ZombieGranddaddy (@ZGranddaddy) December 7, 2020

Best of luck LA. 😂😂😂😂 — President-Elect Jeremy Grey (@jeremygrey11) December 7, 2020

We are officially screwed. Hold our breaths. — Donny Sands (@sands_donny) December 7, 2020

Brilliant. Lockdown schools, businesses, churches etc & release the criminals. Best of luck with that… — Nathan Hill (@nj_hill) December 7, 2020

Welp, get ready for an increase of rich people leaving and criminals staying

The enemies from within are winning — Rolo1995 (@RVal1995) December 7, 2020

welcome to hell. All of these are horrible and will result in increased crime and the deaths of more innocent people. — Ignore Garcetti (@ignore_garcetti) December 7, 2020

Might as well defund the police and be a shining example of hell for the rest of the country. — President-Elect JD🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) December 7, 2020

We’re certain defunding the police is on his wish list.

Related:

San Francisco DA argues against cash bail by citing Kyle Rittenhouse and the ‘strong evidence’ of ‘racial bias committing a double murder’ https://t.co/1OcRrSkDvI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 21, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

