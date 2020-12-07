https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/07/this-goya-foods-ceo-bob-unanues-response-to-aoc-threatening-his-company-with-a-boycott-is-genius-and-will-totally-piss-her-off/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch Antifa thugs mistakenly trash the car of alleged 'Nazi scum' in Philadelphia
September 19, 2020
Drew Holden skewers the media with a mega-thread on the NYT's anonymous 'senior administration official'
October 29, 2020
Team Biden is worried about Trump supporters showing up at the inauguration. Did they forget about 2017 already?
November 11, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy