https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-addresses-crowd-at-rally-in-georgia_3607976.html

President Trump addressed a crowd of tens of thousands of people in Valdosta, Georgia. He started his speech by saying that he believes he won Georgia with more votes than he won in the 2016 election.

The president talked about the election fraud and the Senate runoff, criticizing the Democratic party as a whole.

“If you do not vote, the socialist and the communists win,” Trump said.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook