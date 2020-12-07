https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-giuliani-coronavirus/2020/12/07/id/1000416

President Donald Trump on Monday said his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is doing well and doesn’t have a temperature.

Giuliani, the 76-year-old former New York City mayor, tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to a hospital Sunday — the latest person infected among those close to the White House, including Trump himself, in a pandemic that’s killed more than 280,000 Americans.

“Rudy is doing well. I just spoke to him,” the president told reporters at an Oval Office ceremony presenting the presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestling legend Dan Gable, ABC News reported.

Few of the attendees wore face masks, the news outlet reported.

“He’s doing very well,” Trump said of Giuliani. “No temperature. And he actually called me early this morning. He was the first call I got.”

“He’s another champion, greatest mayor in the history of New York and what he’s doing now is more important,” Trump continued. “And he will admit that. He was the greatest mayor, did a fantastic job, especially when you see what’s going on nowadays, Dan. Rudy Giuliani was a great, great mayor. And what he’s doing now, and he will say it, is even more important.”

Trump reiterated his charge the presidential vote Nov. 3 “was a rigged election,” ABC News reported.

“It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s like a Third World country,” he said. “I think the case has been made, and now we find out what we can do about it. You’ll see a lot of big things happening the next couple days.”

Trump faces Tuesday’s “safe harbor” deadline, the day Congress mandates election results be considered conclusive ahead of Electoral College electors meeting Dec. 14.

