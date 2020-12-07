https://noqreport.com/2020/12/07/trump-is-the-future-democrats-know-it-and-they-need-to-prove-the-election-was-fair/

We did something a little old-school with this particular episode of the NOQ Report. Instead of focusing on a single topic and hammering it out for an hour, we looked at four separate topics. Granted, they all still had to do with the election, so I guess we’re still on a single topic, but at least we brought up multiple stories.

We will return in the near future to full-blown articles but for this one I’m simply sharing my show notes.

Anyone who wants to be ‘the future of the GOP’ needs to speak out against the coup loudly and immediately

National File: 2024 GOP Contender Nikki Haley Silent on Election Fraud

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, widely considered to be the Republican Party Establishment’s pick for the 2024 presidential election, has remained silent on recent explosive evidence of fraud and election irregularities.

Haley’s last apparent public statement on the matter was on November 13th, when she made the broad but accurate statement that ballot harvesting and absentee ballots are prime vehicles for fraud. She then made headlines for calling out Twitter when they censored even that relatively mild statement.

Her statement came a week after criticism by Donald Trump Jr. and conservative commentator Mike Cernovich called her out for “sitting on the sidelines” in the fight for transparency.

The tweet was published just one day after Business Insider published the headline “Nikki Haley, a high-profile Republican and possible 2024 presidential hopeful, has remained silent about Trump’s unfounded election fraud claims”.

The only ‘deadline’ that matters is January 20 and Democrats know this

Senator Kamala Harris has not stepped down from her position.

Why hasn’t Harris resigned her senate seat yet? — Richard (@Obiwan57219143) December 5, 2020

Georgia told Loeffler and Perdue how to win: By supporting Donald Trump and speaking out against voter fraud

100percentfedup: President Trump Gives GA Senators Purdue and Loeffler Opportunity To Speak At Rally…Supporters Drown Them Out With Chants of “Fight for Trump!”

After speaking for over an hour and injecting his support for the critical re-election of Senators Loeffler and Purdue several times over the course of his rally, President Trump asked the candidates to join him on the stage and speak directly to the crowd. Senator Loeffler was first to speak to the crowd, but her message was drowned out by Trump supporters chanting, “Fight for Trump!”

@BrianKempGA is trying to fool you. If he wants he can call a special section of the state legislature and force the issue via vote without relying on @GaSecofState Raffensperger. Call for a vote on Monday. Problem solved. @realDonaldTrump @JennaEllisEsq @RudyGiuliani https://t.co/Mhw06lJQSg — Konstantinos Roditis (@KonRoditis) December 5, 2020

We’ve seen tons of evidence of voter fraud. Where is the evidence of a lawful election result?

The narratives have shifted. First, it was, “No voter fraud.” A week later it was, “No widespread voter fraud.” Now, we’ve entered the narrative realm of “Widespread voter fraud, but it’s too late now.”

AM Greatness: The Burden of Proof

If the legislative and legal powers being asked to scrutinize the election acquiesce in the Narrative and reject Donald Trump, I believe that the “process” they affirm will be that process through which the election was manipulated and then stolen. It will be an affirmation of illegitimacy in the guise of principled face-saving. The real goal—unstated but omnipresent—is to make sure that no one like Donald Trump can ever again be elected. They might just succeed in that. The cost will be the further, perhaps fatal, undermining of our electoral system’s legitimacy.

I understand, of course, that for the Democrats and their flaks the issue is not legitimacy but control.

It used to be that we’d have an election, often hard fought, and one side would win, the other would lose. The losing side would accept the result partly because it had faith in the fundamental fairness of the system, partly because it assumed that everyone involved maintained an underlying allegiance to the American way of life. Despite our differences, we were all Americans, in it together. The faith in fairness has been shattered beyond recovery and the assumption of anything like a shared consensus seems more and more like a naïve pretense when it isn’t just a cynical hustings gambit.

