Trump One-Ups Obama, Bush, Clinton By Publicly Taking 21 Doses Of Vaccine At Once

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Causing quite a scene at Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump has injected himself with what witnesses later said was easily 21 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The event at Walter Reed hospital took place after former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama vowed to reporters they would be filling a void in presidential leadership by taking the vaccine themselves to show the public it is safe.

“I’ll show those losers — most immune president ever!” shouted President Trump as he pulled multiple syringes filled with the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine off a nearby medical cart at and began to inject himself with what witnesses later say were at least 21 doses.

“No, sir! Nobody can survive that much vaccine at once!” replied a nearby medical attendant as he attempted to restrain the surprisingly strong 74 year old president.

“Yeah, well, I am not nobody, I am America’s favorite President. If anybody is ‘presidential’ it’s me and not those losers who shipped our jobs overseas and started a bunch of bad wars. They’re all bad guys. All bad. All week. I bet they couldn’t survive 21 doses of the vaccine like me,” Trump said as he appeared to swell in size gaining power from the vaccine.

At publishing time, Trump was seen flexing his muscles in the mirror and gaining a slightly green hue.