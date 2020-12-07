https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/529165-trump-personally-asked-penn-gop-house-speaker-for-help-changing-election

President TrumpDonald John TrumpDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Arizona legislature shuts down after Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE has more than once personally called the speaker of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives as part of his efforts to stop the state’s electors from backing President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDozens of protesters gathered outside home of Michigan elections chief Biden picks infectious diseases specialist to lead CDC: report Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate MORE following his victory in the Keystone State last month.

The Washington Post reported Monday evening that Trump called Speaker Bryan Cutler (R), urging him to intervene and take some action to “fix” state law that prevents lawmakers from intervening and replacing electors selected by the voters to cast the state’s electoral votes.

A spokesman for the speaker confirmed the president’s call to the Post; the Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill, and the White House declined to comment on the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president said, ‘I’m hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,’ ” Cutler’s spokesman Michael Straub told the Post, stating that the president went on to ask: “ ‘What can we do to fix it?’ ”

His efforts took the form of two phone calls to Cutler over the past seven days, the Post reports, which come as the president has made similar overtures to lawmakers in Michigan as well as to Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp Brian KempJuan Williams: Trump is feasting on a dying GOP Trump election claims dominate Georgia Senate debate Loeffler sidesteps debate question on Trump’s claims of ‘rigged’ election MORE (R).

Trump’s efforts come as his legal team has filed numerous suits to block the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results, efforts that were most recently dismissed by the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the president are also working in the hopes of overturning results in Georgia, Michigan and other states, though they have yet to see any success.

Critics, who point out that claims of widespread voter fraud have yet to be substantiated, say that Trump is trying to undermine the will of the voters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

