Early Saturday morning, a home of an avid Trump supporter in Michigan was reportedly firebombed while the owner and his girlfriend were inside.

The home located in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, suffered a window being blown out and a hole blown in the living room floor, as NBC’s WDIV reported.

“The home security video is shocking,” Fox 2 noted. “It shows a man running up to a house in St. Clair Shores around midnight Saturday morning, and throwing an explosive through a front window.”

The homeowner, who acknowledged he had displayed lawn signs criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and others supporting President Trump, said that at roughly midnight on Saturday, he and his girlfriend were headed to a bedroom on the second floor when they heard two successive booms.

“Smoke was filling the house,” he told WDIV. “I went up and told her to get out of the house. ‘Grab the dog and get out of the house.’”

He continued, “An explosion went off, and it kind of sounded like a transformer, I guess, from a powerline. And then another explosion went off, and it shook the house.”

“My neighbor came over from across the street and he said two blocks over they called him and said what the hell happened?” the homeowner said, according to Fox 2. “They thought a bomb went off.”

The damage from the explosive device left a hole in the living room floor and and blew out a window of the home.

The owner stated, “When we came outside, we noticed the whole window. It was completely blown out, smoke coming out. I didn’t know if the house was on fire or what was going on. I seen a truck racing down the road. When the police showed up, they went in, luckily it didn’t catch fire, but the actual implosion of the mortar, it did some serious damage.”

Video footage reportedly revealed a man exiting his pickup truck and hurling an explosive at the house. “Footage also shows a second man tossing an explosive near a car that was parked in a driveway,” PT News reported, adding that the homeowner said, “Everything was smoking, and I got on the phone and called 911, and they showed up pretty quick.”

“We were really scared,” the owner said. “When you feel your house shake and explode in smoke and you don’t know what’s going on…”

“Some people say it’s because I’m a pretty avid Trump supporter. I always have my sign up,” he theorized, adding that he is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the attackers’ arrest. He concluded, “I mean, it’s worth it to me to find out who’s trying to catch my house on fire and possibly kill me.”

St. Clair Shores, which has roughly 60,000 people, borders Lake St. Clair in Macomb County. It is considered a part of the Metro Detroit area, located roughly 13 miles northeast of downtown Detroit.

