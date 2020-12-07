https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-team-examines-michigan-voting-machines_3607935.html

A judge in Michigan has allowed a forensic audit of 22 Dominion machines in Antrim County over claims that votes there were compromised.

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis told Fox News they were going to examine the machines for about eight hours on Sunday. She says they’ll get the results in about two days.

The judge’s order stems from one voter’s challenge. He alleges ballots were damaged during a recount for a marijuana proposal.

The order doesn’t mention the presidential race. But the county was in the national spotlight when voting machines changed 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden. The issue was later corrected.

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, says legislatures in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan might change their Electoral College voters.

On Sunday, Giuliani told Fox News that Georgia lawmakers have started a petition to hold their own session.

Giuliani said, “This is a constitutional role that the Founding Fathers gave to our legislatures. They’re the ones who are supposed to select the president, not the governors, not the board of elections. They’re the ones who have the constitutional obligation to decide on the electors.”

Giuliani said Michigan and Arizona are considering the same thing—but they’re not as far along.

He says if the states change the electors, it would go to the Supreme Court, which would decide if the change was reasonable.

Giuliani says all three states have enough evidence of fraud to sustain the Supreme Court challenge.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

