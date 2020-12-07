https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-executiveorder-covid-19/2020/12/07/id/1000421

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday prioritizing Americans’ access to a COVID-19 vaccine over foreign nations, an order that reemphasizes his “America First” approach, reports Fox News.

The Food and Drug Administration will meet this Thursday to decide on authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine candidate. Both Pfizer and Moderna have applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine.

A Pfizer-BioNTech authorization could come as early as Friday, according to Fox News.

“The priority is to make sure we distribute these vaccines to Americans before we start shipping them around the world to get international access,” an official told the news outlet, predicting that international assistance could come “late spring, early summer,” and after they “achieve vaccinating those who have a desire to be vaccinated.”

Trump’s executive order is “clear and is directing that we prioritize access to the American people before working with partners and allies to provide access to the vaccine,” said the official.

Additionally, the order will identify “who will be working with the international aspect of this, the framework, guides and tools, for when we have an excess supply to meet those demands.”

