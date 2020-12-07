https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-warns-democrats-want-socialism-and-communistic-form-of-government_3607690.html

President Donald Trump warned voters that Democrats are eager to implement socialism in America and will be one step closer to doing so if they win control of the Senate in January.

“The voters of Georgia will determine which party runs every committee, writes every piece of legislation, control every single taxpayer dollar,” the president said on Dec. 5. “Very simply, you will decide whether your children grow up in a socialist country or whether they will grow up in a free country.

“And I will tell you this, socialist is just the beginning for these people. These people want to go further than socialism, they want to go into a communistic form of government, and I have no doubt about it.”

Speaking to the thousands of supporters gathered at Valdosta Regional Airport for his first rally since Election Day, the president urged Georgians to go out and vote in the Jan. 5, 2021, runoff races.

“If you don’t vote, the socialists and the communists win,” he told the crowd. “Georgia patriots must show up and vote to these two incredible people, and I’m telling you they’re two of the finest people you’ll ever meet.”

Trump was referring to the state’s two incumbent senators—businesswoman Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former business executive Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.)—who are seeking reelection against Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“Raphael Warnock has openly declared support for socialism, and he has even praised Marxists all over the world,” Trump said. “He once hosted the barbaric communist dictator Fidel Castro … he falsely slandered patriotic Americans as racist, he called police officers gangsters, thugs, and bullies.”

Trump said that Democrat control in the Senate would grant the “radical left” free rein to pass through “the most extreme left-wing agenda ever conceived.”

They will control the country, Trump warned.

“As Chuck Schumer said rather infamously, ‘First we take Georgia, then we take America,’” he said of the Senate minority leader.

In the House, Democrats retained their majority at 222-208, although it’s likely to be the narrowest majority in two decades. House Democrats went into the November election with a 232-197 majority, along with an independent and five vacancies.

If the two Democrat challengers win, the Senate would be facing a 50-50 split, which would give Democrats an effective majority if presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) prevail in the contested election, as the vice president would cast the tie-breaking vote.

‘Future of the United States’

The importance of the Senate runoffs has been highlighted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), who told Breitbart News on Nov. 30 that the outcome would determine “the future of the United States.”

“I don’t think we should in any way underestimate how really important the Georgia Senate race [is],” Gingrich said. “These two Senate seats are the margin between containing Biden and empowering Biden.”

Cuts to military funding, a war on American energy, catch and release, funding late term abortion, and packing the Supreme Court were some of the Democrat policies Trump said the nation will again face if Republicans don’t win the runoff.

The “radical left movement” could also see religious liberty, free speech, and Second Amendment rights threatened, the president said.

A Biden-Harris administration would also see America “unilaterally surrender” to communist China, Trump added, which could threaten to undo many of the foreign policy changes made by the Trump administration over the last four years.

“China said … we will not deal with you unless you get rid of the ‘America First’ policy,” Trump said at the rally. “And you know what the Democrats said? They said, ‘Yes, we will do that.’

“They’re already doing it,” he said. “You know, Hunter [Biden] made a lot of money in China. What’s he going to do? Sending our factories and our jobs overseas.”

“You have to get out, you have to vote,” Trump said.

The deadline for voter registration for the Georgia runoffs is Dec. 7.

Tom Ozimek and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

