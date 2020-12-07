https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2020/12/07/um-ilhan-that-thing-about-your-hubby-getting-a-635k-covid-bailout-yeah-same-guy-your-campaign-gave-millions-n290558
About The Author
Related Posts
Schumer in Private Calls: Dems Chances to Regain Senate Control Doomed by RBG's Death & Cal Cunningham's 'Zipper' Problem
December 1, 2020
Trump Pushes Back On Calls To Boycott Georgia Senate Election
December 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy