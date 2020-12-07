https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/unexpected-twist-from-ted-cruz/

Posted by Kane on December 7, 2020 8:40 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Senator Ted Cruz — Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...