https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/unexpected-twist-from-ted-cruz/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
If #SCOTUS grants cert in the PA election case, I have told the petitioners I will stand ready to present the oral argument.
Full statement below… pic.twitter.com/EnHxjqGR5K
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020
Senator Ted Cruz — Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument.
Petitioners’ legal team has asked me whether I would be willing to argue the case before #SCOTUS, if the Court grants certiorari. I have agreed, and told them that, if the Court takes the appeal, I will stand ready to present the oral argument.
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 7, 2020