https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/update-attorney-general-barr-intends-stay-long-president-trump-needs/

Attorney General Bill Barr is considering resigning before President Trump’s first term of office expires on January 20, according to a report by the New York Times published Sunday evening.

However, a DOJ official told CBS’s Catherine Herridge that Attorney General Bill Barr intends to stay as long as President Trump needs him.

NEW: A DOJ official tells @CBSNews that Attorney General Bill Barr intends to stay as long as President Trump needs him. Sunday NYTimes reported, “Barr Is Said to Be Weighing Whether to Leave Before Trump’s Term Ends” — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 7, 2020

President Trump has publicly voiced his disappointment in Bill Barr for his weak response to blatant Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump last Thursday was asked if he has confidence in Barr after comments Barr made to the Associated Press on voter fraud.

President Trump said if the DOJ actually looked at the evidence of massive voter fraud they would see it was widespread.

“This is not civil, it is criminal,” Trump said.

On whether he has confidence in Barr, Trump replied, “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now.”

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

Barr claimed that the FBI has followed up on specific complaints of voter fraud yet they have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.

The Justice Department came out and clarified Bill Barr’s remarks to the Associated Press.

“Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election,” the DOJ spokesperson said. “That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible.”

