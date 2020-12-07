https://hannity.com/media-room/update-staten-island-owner-arrested-again-for-operating-his-bar-defying-cuomo-de-blasio/

NYC SAYS ENOUGH: Massive Crowds Gather at Shuttered Staten Island Bar, Chant ‘Cuomo SUCKS’

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.03.20

Furious New Yorkers gathered outside a bar on Staten Island this week after the establishment was shut down by local authorities; chanting “Cuomo sucks” and hoisting American flags in defiance of the Governor’s rules.

Watch the crowd chant above!

UPDATE: Staten Island Bar Owner Vows to ‘Keep Fighting,’ Cuomo Says ‘Actions Have Consequences’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

A local businessman in Staten Island, New York City vowed to “keep fighting” Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus restrictions as the Governor tells bar owners that “actions have consequences.”

“This owner is learning that actions have consequences,” Cuomo said. “Breaking the law and putting your neighbors’ lives at risk during a global pandemic to make a political statement is simply unacceptable.”

