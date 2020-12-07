https://hannity.com/media-room/update-staten-island-owner-arrested-again-for-operating-his-bar-defying-cuomo-de-blasio/

Happening now in Staten Island: American Patriots protesting against @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayor for arresting a bar owner for going into his own establishment.

“USA, USA…” Supporters showing up to protest & chant outside of Mac’s Public House in #StatenIsland . Many want to eat and drink indoors & don’t believe the establishment should have been shut down after receiving several warnings for violating orders @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/iJDDVb1gPn

A huge group of people gathered outside the Staten Island bar – in the middle of a COVID hot zone – that was shut down last night by police for violating pandemic safety rules. Many could be seen carrying the American flag. https://t.co/wNY30RhP1l pic.twitter.com/c4CLajRio7

Furious New Yorkers gathered outside a bar on Staten Island this week after the establishment was shut down by local authorities; chanting “Cuomo sucks” and hoisting American flags in defiance of the Governor’s rules.

UPDATE: Staten Island Bar Owner Vows to ‘Keep Fighting,’ Cuomo Says ‘Actions Have Consequences’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago

A local businessman in Staten Island, New York City vowed to “keep fighting” Andrew Cuomo’s Coronavirus restrictions as the Governor tells bar owners that “actions have consequences.”

“This owner is learning that actions have consequences,” Cuomo said. “Breaking the law and putting your neighbors’ lives at risk during a global pandemic to make a political statement is simply unacceptable.”

Furious New Yorkers gathered outside a bar on Staten Island this week after the establishment was shut down by local authorities; chanting “Cuomo sucks” and hoisting American flags in defiance of the Governor’s rules.

A huge group of people gathered outside the Staten Island bar – in the middle of a COVID hot zone – that was shut down last night by police for violating pandemic safety rules. Many could be seen carrying the American flag. https://t.co/wNY30RhP1l pic.twitter.com/c4CLajRio7 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 3, 2020

“USA, USA…” Supporters showing up to protest & chant outside of Mac’s Public House in #StatenIsland. Many want to eat and drink indoors & don’t believe the establishment should have been shut down after receiving several warnings for violating orders @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/iJDDVb1gPn — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) December 3, 2020

Happening now in Staten Island: American Patriots protesting against @NYGovCuomo and @NYCMayor for arresting a bar owner for going into his own establishment. We’re silent no more. #OPENUPNYC pic.twitter.com/GqvKloiv6o — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) December 2, 2020

Watch the crowd chant above!