After a suspect hit his home with explosives over the weekend, a man in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, said he thinks he was targeted because of his “avid” support for President Trump.

What are the details?

The homeowner, who for his safety has chosen to remain unidentified, told WDIV-TV that he and his girlfriend were heading upstairs just after midnight on Saturday when he heard two loud explosions and rushed back down to see what happened.

“Smoke was filling the house,” he said. “I went up, told her to get out the house, [said], ‘Grab the dog and get out of the house.'”

“The explosion went off and it kind of sounded like a transformer, I guess, from a power line, and then another explosion went off and it shook the house,” the homeowner added.

“When we came outside, we noticed the whole window, it was completely blown out, smoke coming out. I didn’t know if the house was on fire or what was going on,” he continued. “I [saw] a truck racing down the road. When the police showed up, they went in, luckily it didn’t catch fire, but the actual implosion of the mortar — it did some serious damage.”







Surveillance footage, obtained by WBJK-TV, showed the suspect exiting a truck and running up to the house with an explosive in hand. He launched it through the window of the home before returning to his truck.

Then, additional surveillance footage showed a second explosive being thrown into the homeowner’s driveway near his girlfriend’s car.

The homeowner said the explosions were heard all around the neighborhood.

“My neighbor came over from across the street and he said two blocks over they called him and said, ‘What the hell happened?’ They thought a bomb went off,” he told the news outlet.

A politically motivated attack?

When asked why he thought somebody would target him, the homeowner acknowledged that his open support for the president, which includes a sign on his property that reads “Trump 2020, F*** Your Feelings,” could be the reason.

“Some people say because I’m a pretty avid Trump Supporter,” he noted. “I always have my sign up.”

He is now offering a $10,000 reward for pertinent information regarding the attack.

“It’s worth it to me to find out who’s trying to catch my house on fire and possibly kill me,” he said.

No motive has officially been determined and police are still investigating the incident.

