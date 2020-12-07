https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-2649336176
Today, Steven Crowder recaps what he believes to be the most important election security-related information brought before senate oversight committees across three states. Also, Steven takes a look at more than one elected official in California who appears not to practice what they preach regarding COVID-19 safety measures.
Watch the show LIVE here.
Catch up on missed episodes here.
Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.
Want more from Steven Crowder?
To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.