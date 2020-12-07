http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cv_sgKHozGc/

A woman claiming to be a school teacher appears to have a meltdown while driving past a group of anti-lockdown demonstrators in Bend, Oregon, for nearly a minute before speeding away from the demonstration.

A group of anti-lockdown protesters came out in Bend on Sunday to demonstrate against Coronavirus lockdown orders. As the protesters peacefully stood on sidewalks, a woman in a small car drives up, rolls down her window, and begins screaming profanities, a video retweeted by independent journalist Shane Murphy shows.

#Bend #Oregon

(Earlier)

A woman confronts and shouts at a group of anti-lockdown demonstrators from her vehicle in Bend, OR, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/jBHJTa7EoP — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) December 7, 2020

“Bitch, kill yourself,” the distressed woman yells as the video begins to capture her tirade.

“I’m a f**king teacher,” the woman screams at the demonstrators. “I work in schools.”

After dropping a couple more curses the woman shouts, “F**k you! I am a teacher,” she continued. “I teach children. My students’ families are dying.”

She starts smiling and waving at the videographer and then extends her middle finger at the crowd multiple times.

“F**k all of you,” she concludes before driving away.

The group rallied on the streets of Bend in an effort to keep Democrat leaders in the state from closing businesses and schools. It is not clear what, in particular, set the woman off on her nearly minute-long rant against the protesters.

Once the traffic signal changed, she drove away.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

