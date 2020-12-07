https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-video-deleted-chinese-social-media-professor-saying-china-people-top-americas-core-inner-circle-power-influence/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence.”

The economics professor from Beijing made an appearance on a Chinese television show last week to discuss Wall Street’s relationship with China.

The professor said that between 1992 and 2016, China and the US were easily able to fix quarrels because China had “people at the top” of America’s core inner circle of power and influence – but that all ended once Donald Trump was elected as US president.

Who are these traitors among us?

One Chinese agent was described as a vice president at a top Wall Street financial institution.

Another double agent was described as an American woman who is now a Chinese citizen who helped the Chinese government with a propaganda operation in 2015.

The professor suggested that the Obama Administration was easy to manipulate, however everything changed after Trump got elected.

The professor lit up as he said, “now we’re seeing Biden was elected” and brought up Hunter Biden’s dealings in China!

“Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that?” the professor said. “Who helped him (Biden’s son) build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals in all these.”

So there you have it.

This is why the China-funded fact-checkers and China friendly Big Tech-Big Media complex blocked and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story.

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson segment on a video deleted from Chinese social media of a professor saying that China “has people at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence.” pic.twitter.com/h3Ygy6UlHk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 8, 2020

