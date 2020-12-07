https://www.creators.com/read/wayne-allyn-root/12/20/of-course-this-election-was-stolen

This election was stolen. I don’t need the media, Democrats, RINOs, never-Trumpers or the attorney general of the United States to agree with me. They are all compromised, in on the scam, blind, deaf or really dumb.

Anyone who isn’t blind can see it with their own two eyes.

I’ve lived in cynical New York and Las Vegas for almost my entire life. I’ve been a professional sports gambler for over 30 years. I’ve seen every con, every scam and every world-class rip-off known to man.

This election was stolen. There isn’t even a question. I’ll use my sports gaming knowledge to explain.

Take this past Monday Night Football game between Philadelphia and Seattle. Philly lost the game by 6 points. But what if we had all woken up the next morning to find out Philadelphia won? What if the officials reported that Philly had found 20 extra points after the game was over?

Would sports fans and bettors accept that result? Well, that’s exactly what happened to President Donald Trump.

How about if Philly had just kept playing until it won, no matter how long it took? What if the refs had added an entire game, or two, or three? Eventually, Philly might take a lead. What if Philly were then awarded the victory?

Would sports fans and bettors accept that result? Well, that’s exactly what happened to President Trump.

What if Philly had won the game with 10 extra players on the field? What if no one ever questioned the credentials of these players — if we had no idea where they came from or if they were legally on the field?

Would sports fans and bettors accept that result? Well, that’s exactly what happened to President Trump.

How about if the game had been played with no witnesses for Seattle? If the stadium had been wrapped in pizza boxes so no one could see in? If, suddenly, the officials had come out and declared Philly the winner — without one witness?

Would sports fans and bettors accept that result? Well, that’s exactly what happened to President Trump.

Attorney General William Barr must be crooked, compromised or a complete moron. Where I come from, something smells rotten when one guy is winning and the vote counting suddenly stops for the night (something that’s never happened before) and the other guy is miraculously ahead in the morning.

Trump led on election night, and then they started counting again, with no witnesses. That overnight count kept coming in batches of 25,000 Biden votes to zero Trump votes, 100,000 to zero, 300,000 to zero.

And no signatures were verified. And Republicans were not allowed in the room. Or they were kept so far away they needed binoculars.

Or one side kept counting ballots for days after the election, until it was ahead.

Or batches of ballots were not only 100,000 to zero favoring Biden; they were pristine and perfect, as if they’d never been touched or mailed, as if they were manufactured that way, straight from a printing press.

Or hundreds of thousands of ballots only had one name filled out: Biden — as if they were filled out in a hurry and there was no time to add a vote for any down-ballot candidate.

Or U.S. Postal Service drivers were coming out of the woodwork to admit that the day after the election, they drove trucks with hundreds of thousands of ballots from New York to Pennsylvania and witnessed those ballots being backdated to the day before the election.

Or we had video of every witness being ordered out of the Atlanta counting room because of a “water main break.” Suddenly, we clearly saw suitcases of ballots appear out-of-the-blue and new ballots be added to the count — with no Republican witnesses in the room.

If you believe the Democrats’ four miraculous comeback victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin are legitimate, I’ve got a bridge to sell you in Vegas, above the Atlantic Ocean. Good luck with that.

Anyone who believes this election wasn’t stolen is an idiot. You couldn’t get away with such blatant fraud in a football game. In Vegas, you’d have your legs broken for even trying.

So how come we’re letting our elections be stolen? Is a fixed presidential election less important than a fixed football game? Millions of dollars are on the line with any football game. But trillions of dollars in government spending, government contracts and government patronage jobs are on the line with a presidential election. The future direction of America is on the line.

It’s time for President Trump to take a stand. Or the U.S. Supreme Court. Or the American people.

I know two things: This election was stolen, and these results cannot stand.

Wayne Allyn Root is the author of the new No. 1 national bestselling book “TRUMP RULES.” Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur, and host of the daily nationally syndicated show “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. To find out more about Wayne Allyn Root and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

