As Twitchy reported Saturday, a photo of an opulent home was making the rounds — a home allegedly belonging to Georgia Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler. The intent was obvious: to make Loeffler seem out-of-touch with working people.

Kelly Loeffler is campaigning on understanding what it feels like living paycheck to paycheck. This is one of her 5 homes. pic.twitter.com/eyNfrLk601 — YS (@NYinLA2121) December 4, 2020

That tweet was posted Friday, has racked up 26,000 retweets and remains up despite the fact that the house belongs to Steve Harvey, who bought it from Tyler Perry. Remember back in 2018, before the midterms, when a Twitter project lead said that election integrity was Twitter’s No. 1 priority? How about slapping one of your famous “misinformation” labels on that one, Twitter? Or this one, which has racked up 1,300 retweets since Sunday?

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/2EYMVzZqZT — Charles Finch (@CharlesFinch) December 7, 2020

Why is @Twitter allowing accounts to spread election disinformation? This is not Kelly Loeffler’s house. This house belongs to Steve Harvey. https://t.co/w14T2Mb3Xa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 7, 2020

At least people in the know are roasting these clowns for posting misinformation.

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house https://t.co/Mlzfm9Hi81 pic.twitter.com/mGJUXh20fg — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/FUJObKojJM — G (@stevensongs) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/Ce2Q9pVCfL — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house. https://t.co/Mlzfm9Hi81 pic.twitter.com/mcsbpoDts7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house https://t.co/v6aQzIpO9V pic.twitter.com/b75n56oMWI — Ryan (@RyanRasins) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/XleGrXY7o9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 7, 2020

staring in total absorption at kelly loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/tJEOxQ3njg — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/opJHKKBiYN — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house. https://t.co/abJzFKssDw pic.twitter.com/aOD9F2s7nX — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house https://t.co/cWBo94jHTG pic.twitter.com/mbaSJ2WwQ0 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/HdwTklBtuj — Archbishop of Cranbury Sauce 🦃 (@HunterDuesing) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/fuhj2nRrC9 — KSLawReindeer (@KSLawWolf) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house pic.twitter.com/uqGiSwXCic — Scally Cap (@ScallyCap) December 7, 2020

Staring in total absorption at Kelly Loeffler’s house https://t.co/tRjUcrd7XX pic.twitter.com/exdUkXPLpG — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler is campaigning on understanding what it feels like living paycheck to paycheck. This is one of her 5 homes. https://t.co/VcwKrZhGEh pic.twitter.com/4QGB9HwlUd — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 7, 2020

Kelly Loeffler is campaigning on understanding what it feels like living paycheck to paycheck. This is one of her 5 homes. https://t.co/zGrUrMdUTS pic.twitter.com/mdaNQ6939z — Matthew Wilson 🎄☨ (@Matthew_Wilsxn) December 7, 2020

Come on, Twitter? We thought you had third-party fact-checkers on this stuff, and this is a critical election.

