I’ve been thinking.

Suppose the China virus wasn’t just a hideous accident. What if, instead, it was the equivalent of a military first strike, a sneak attack designed to rid the world of enemy No. 1, President Donald J. Trump?

That was, after all, the precise conclusion of at least one Chinese virologist, Dr. Li-Meng Yan, in a September interview with Tucker Carlson.

Meanwhile, in a threat assessment published last Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe warned that officials in China were engaged in a “massive influence campaign” which targeted U.S. lawmakers with six times the frequency of Russia and 12 times that of Iran.

“This year China engaged in a massive influence campaign that included targeting several dozen members of Congress and congressional aides,” Ratcliffe wrote.

Maybe you were wondering why Adam Schiff and other Democrats were hyping the “Russia collusion” hysteria, knowing that Texas has a bigger economy than Russia, while China is No. 2 in the world, after the U.S.

Here are just a few of the allies in the U.S. who would need to be working together with China to make their plot a success: Think about Wall Street, the tech giants of Silicon Valley, and a couple dozen well-located Democrats who shared China’s disgust with Trump. Throw in the fake news media and you have a potent cartel.

On Monday night, Tucker Carlson played a hushed-up Nov. 28 video of Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing. Here’s what he said, translated into English:

“The Trump administration is in a trade war with us, so why can’t we fix the Trump administration? Why, between 1992 and 2016, did China and the U.S., use to be able to settle all kinds of issues? No matter what kind of crises we encountered … things were solved in no time … We fixed everything in two months. What is the reason? I’m going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. It’s just because we have people at the top, at the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence, we have our old friends.”

“For the past 30 years, 40 years, we have been utilizing the core power of the United States … Since the 1970s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States, so we had a channel to rely on. But the problem is that after 2008, the status of Wall Street has declined, and more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can’t fix Trump. Why? It’s very awkward. Trump had a previous soft default issue with Wall Street, so there was a conflict between them. But I won’t go into details, I may not have enough time. So, during the U.S.-China trade war they [Wall Street] tried to help. And I know that, my friends on the U.S. side told me that they tried to help, but they couldn’t do much.”

“But now we’re seeing Biden was elected [laughter]. The traditional elite, the political elite, the establishment, they’re very close to Wall Street. So, you see that, right? Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him [Biden’s son] build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals in all these. (Laughter – even applause!)”

Remember how it was that the China virus was launched in December or January. Remember also that it was Donald J. Trump who had the foresight to shut down air traffic to the U.S. from China – saving America from a much worse disaster. And remember again that Trump was never going to forget China’s little “gift” to the world.

Remember also that the Democrats began working furiously, months before Election Day, on insecure mail-in ballots.

And the same cabal that shut down the Hunter Biden story is the one that made massive election fraud possible, hoping to get rid of Donald J. Trump in the process.

Just when you think things can’t get any weirder in 2020 – it gets weirder. MUCH WEIRDER.

Think about it. Suppose the China virus was just a warning shot?

