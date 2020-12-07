https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/video-santa-claus-christmas-jimmy-wales/2020/12/07/id/1000445

Children who cannot or do not want to head to the mall to visit Santa Claus because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus – and are concerned that jolly ole St. Nick will not know what they want for Christmas – have a digital option in this year of COVID-19 thanks to Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales.

Appearing on Newsmax TV‘s “American Agenda” on Monday, Wales described his latest venture, SantaHQ, a website/app that debuted Nov. 25.

It includes 32 days of new videos and other activities, an opportunity for children to upload their own content into a ready-to-print photo journal file, and even a scheduled video call with the big guy in red himself.

“I had the idea this summer,” Wales said. “This summer I was thinking about coronavirus and the difficult year we’ve had and, of course, for children it’s been a hard time thinking about all of this. And realized, ‘You know what, children still need a bit of magic.’ And people probably don’t want to go out and mingle in shopping malls and so forth, but we still need to give the kids a good Christmas.”

Joining forces with Ministry of Fun and Prism Digital, Wales came up with SantaHQ, which offers daily “sing-a-longs, dancing, arts & crafts, storytelling, and outdoor exploring!”

The for-pay service is available globally, Wales said.

“The Santa HQ elves will also ask specific questions when you book your time to help Santa remember some special facts and/or recent events (Santa is rather old now and his memory does need jogging every now and then),” the website says.

