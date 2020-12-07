https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/wisconsin-legislative-committee-hold-hearing-presidential-election-week

The Wisconsin State Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections is slated to hold a hearing about the 2020 presidential election this week on Friday, Dec. 11.

“With numerous concerns brought forward, we will proceed with the election investigation,” said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican. “We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of the vote.”

The Dec. 3 announcement about the hearing notes that the committee has gotten thousands of complaints pertaining to the election and in the past month has been reviewing them. The committee chairman, State Rep. Ron Tusler, a Republican, “will provide a report of his findings to the committee members and invite speakers to testify before the committee.”

“The goal of the ongoing investigation is transparency,” Tusler said. “Wisconsin voters deserve fair and accurately counted elections. I look forward to hearing from eyewitnesses, experts and election officials about alleged issues in the November 3rd election.”

While media outlets have projected Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, President Trump has not conceded in the contest — he and others have alleged that the country’s election was tainted by fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

