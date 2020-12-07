https://www.dailywire.com/news/young-female-teacher-goes-bonkers-on-anti-lockdown-protesters-kill-yourself

In a video reposted by Canadian photographer Shane B. Murphy, a teacher from Bend, Oregon, flipped out on anti-lockdown protesters while driving past the demonstrators in her car.

“B****, kill yourself!” the young woman shouts at the protesters, giving them the middle finger. “I’m a f***ing teacher! I work at the schools!”

She then repeatedly tells the demonstrators, “f*** you,” while holding up her middle fingers on both hands.

“I am a teacher! I teach students!” she screams. “American families are dying!”

When she sees demonstrators pointing their cell phones at her, presumably to record her antics, the woman waves around her middle fingers, shouting, “Hi! Hi! Hi!”

Before the angry woman drives off, the anti-lockdown protesters chant “U-S-A” to drown out her yelling.

“F*** all of you,” the teacher screams.

There were anti-lockdown demonstrations in Bend, Oregon, late last month. According to The New York Daily News, residents called the police on the protesters for not wearing masks:

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement Tuesday that while multiple people called police on the maskless protesters during their demonstration on a public sidewalk in downtown Bend on Nov. 21, First Amendment concerns outweighed the necessity of enforcing Gov. Kate Brown’s mask mandate.

Back in July, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregonians have to wear masks even outdoors if they can’t distance six feet from one another. She also banned all indoor group gatherings with more than 10 people, excepting some businesses.

“As of right now, these businesses that are implementing and enforcing our safety rules — face coverings, physical distancing, and sanitation — do not appear to be the sources of significant transmission,” Brown said at a July presser. “I hope I don’t have to go the route of Texas and California and close bars and restaurants. But nothing, nothing is off the table.”

In a press release posted Nov. 25, Brown outlined restrictions for counties under so-called “extreme risk”:

• Social and at-home gatherings with people from outside your household will be limited to a maximum of six people, with a recommended limit of two households.

• Restaurants, bars, and other eating and drinking establishments will be limited to a maximum of 50 people for outdoor dining only, with only six people per table. Take-out is strongly encouraged.

• Indoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment establishments, including gyms, will remain closed, however, outdoor recreation, fitness, and entertainment activities, including outdoor gym activities, will be allowed, with a maximum limit of 50 people outdoors.

• Retail stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, and indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls will be limited to a maximum of 50% of capacity, with curbside pick-up encouraged.

• Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, and cemeteries will be limited to a maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people indoors (whichever is smaller), or 150 people outdoors.

• Office workplaces will be required to utilize remote work to the maximum extent possible, with public-facing offices closed to the public.

• Personal services businesses will be allowed to continue to operate with health and safety measures in place.

• Long-term care facilities can allow limited outdoor visitation, following established health and safety protocols.

Oregon counties that are successful in reducing their COVID-19 risk levels in the coming weeks and months will be able to incrementally move to lower risk levels.

