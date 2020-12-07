https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/youtube-link-todays-voter-fraud-court-hearing-georgia-set-private-sidney-powell-promoted-going/

Earlier today Attorney Sidney Powell announced the Georgia hearing on the arguments of her #Kraken case would be broadcast live via the Northern District Court of Georgia website and on YouTube.

Powell filed her BOMBSHELL case on Thanksgiving eve!

The Northern District Court of Georgia also linked to the YouTube audio of the proceedings.

But someone changed the video to private.

Americans will not be able to listen in on the fraud case.

