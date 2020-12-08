http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5KYpSeMgDWQ/

A $34,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the alleged carjackers who shot and killed retired Chicago firefighter Lt. Dwain Williams.

Breitbart News reported Williams was shot and killed December 3, 2020, while trying to prevent a group of alleged carjackers from stealing his vehicle.

Williams walked out of the Let’s Get Poppin’ popcorn store in broad daylight, spotted the suspects, and was shot in the abdomen and fatally wounded while trying to keep his vehicle from being stolen.

According to ABC 7, a makeshift memorial has been erected where Williams was shot and the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects is now at $34 thousand.

Chicago police Deputy Chief Migdalia Bulnes said, “What we are asking for is for the public to come forward and give us any little tip they may think they have, if this reward can trigger somebody to come out and provide information and get these individuals off the street before they commit harm to another family.”

According to Fox 32, there were 1,229 carjackings January 2020 through November 2020 in Chicago, far exceeding the 514 the city records for all of 2019.

Breitbart News reported that over 3,800 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago during the first 11 months of 2020 alone, and that represents fatal and non-fatal shootings combined. In a table of date focused solely on homicides, the Chicago Tribune shows 715 were killed in Chicago January 1, 2020, through December 1, 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

