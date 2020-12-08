https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/allen-west-seven-states-will-join-texas-scotus-lawsuit-georgia-michigan-wisconsin-pennsylvania/

Col. Allen West joined Steve Bannon Tuesday evening on The War Room. Allen West, the Republican Party Texas state leader, went on to discuss today’s Texas lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania at the Supreme Court.

West told Steve Bannon that Louisiana joined the lawsuit on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisiana AG Jeff Landry announced earlier this afternoon that Louisiana is joining in on the Texas lawsuit filed yesterday against the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over irregularities and lawlessness in the conduct of the 2020 election.

Allen West told Steve Bannon, “I think you’re going to see ten states sign on to this petition and lawsuit. I know as you said Louisiana just came on board.”

SEVEN states have now joined the Texas lawsuit, arguing that the Equal Protection Clause has been violated in this election from state-to-state.

Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, South Dakota.

Why Is #Texas Suing Sister States. Allen West responds. Ten states will join. Stay tuned for this breaking news.

