https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/08/americas-best-mayor-calls-on-los-angeles-to-reopen-outdoor-dining/

Guy Fieri — the Mayor of Flavortown — was honored by Bloomberg after he raised $21.5 million in only seven weeks to benefit unemployed restaurant workers:

Fact check? True! “The Mayor of Flavortown is the only politician truly supporting small businesses”:

Over to you, *real* mayors and politicians:

Maybe he should run for office? Here he is calling on Los Angeles to reopen outdoor dining:

And there might actually be some good news to report on this front. This judge just granted a preliminary injunction, saying the county for “acted arbitrarily” and for “failed to perform the required risk-benefit analysis”:

This doesn’t open restaurants yet, however:

But, fingers crossed:

