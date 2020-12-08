https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/08/americas-best-mayor-calls-on-los-angeles-to-reopen-outdoor-dining/

Guy Fieri — the Mayor of Flavortown — was honored by Bloomberg after he raised $21.5 million in only seven weeks to benefit unemployed restaurant workers:

Bloomberg 50: Guy Fieri (aka the Mayor of Flavortown) raised more than $21.5 million in seven weeks to assist unemployed restaurant workers https://t.co/ZdoG0N5rPM via @BW — Bloomberg (@business) December 4, 2020

Fact check? True! “The Mayor of Flavortown is the only politician truly supporting small businesses”:

According to Bloomberg, @GuyFieri has helped raise more than $21.5 million in seven weeks to assist unemployed restaurant workers. The Mayor of Flavortown is the only politician truly supporting small businesses. That’s a good guy right there. #PunIntended pic.twitter.com/e5BzCiMZvp — Ken Murray (@murraymaker) December 6, 2020

Over to you, *real* mayors and politicians:

The Mayor of Flavortown steps up to help restaurants workers as actual lawmakers do not… This time last year there were almost 4mm MORE Americans working in hospitality than there are today.

Thank you @GuyFieri for stepping up & stepping in. https://t.co/xR7yH3t5qy — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 6, 2020

Maybe he should run for office? Here he is calling on Los Angeles to reopen outdoor dining:

Here’s hopin’ everyone is following the California Restaurant Association’s lawsuit challenging LA’s outdoor dining ban. We gotta keep Flavortown open for biz! https://t.co/4S3UsT2xj7 — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 6, 2020

And there might actually be some good news to report on this front. This judge just granted a preliminary injunction, saying the county for “acted arbitrarily” and for “failed to perform the required risk-benefit analysis”:

BREAKING: Judge James Chalfant issues tentative decision in the CRA/Mark Geragos’ lawsuit vs L.A. County re: outdoor dining ban. Judge GRANTS a preliminary injunction, writing that the County “acted arbitrarily” and “failed to perform the required risk-benefit analysis.” @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/3W3sOZ8ey0 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2020

This doesn’t open restaurants yet, however:

This does not mean outdoor dining will be able to return right now, because the state Stay at home order is still in effect. However, the judge is restricting L.A. County from continuing the ban indefinitely. It will end on 12/16 and can’t be reimposed until an analysis. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2020

The judge writes that L.A. County “could be expected to consider the economic cost of closing 30,000 restaurants, the impact to restaurant owners and their employees, and the psychological and emotional cost to a public tired of the pandemic.” @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2020

But, fingers crossed:

This is not FINAL. This is the judge’s temporary decision that he has sent to both sides of the litigation for them to review. There is formal hearing at 1:30pm today, and things could change, but there is where the judge’s mind is at right now, ruling against L.A. County @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2020

***

