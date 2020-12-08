https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/08/aoc-bravely-bravely-sacrifices-some-of-her-last-remaining-brain-cells-to-defend-her-tax-the-rich-argument/

Uh-oh, guys. AOC’s angry today. And not just angry, but righteously angry.

So, what’s got her all hot and bothered today? It’s this:

More from NBC New York:

With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority facing a budget crisis, New Yorkers may have to dig into their pockets to help out.

Under a new proposed bill, New York City residents would be required to pay a $3 surcharge on packages they ordered online, with the exception for medicine and food.

Assemblyman Robert Carroll, who proposed the bill, says the online shopping fee would raise more than $1 billion a year “to fund the operating costs of buses and subways in the city of New York.”

A surcharge to fund the MTA? Not a great look.

New York City’s government sucks and deserves to be smacked around.

But AOC is utterly beside herself with rage on behalf of her fellow poor and working-class Americans:

In addition to having mad bartending skillz, AOC is also an accomplished word salad chef.

Bueller? Bueller?

We’ve got to lose quite a few brain cells before we can process what AOC is saying, though to be fair, not even AOC herself knows what she’s talking about.

But it’s not enough until you tax them out of existence.

Yeah, frickin’ billionaires, what with doing things like philanthropy and running drug companies developing vaccines for global pandemics. What have billionaires ever contributed to society?

Everything the Left hates is racist, so that sounds about right.

