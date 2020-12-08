https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/08/aoc-bravely-bravely-sacrifices-some-of-her-last-remaining-brain-cells-to-defend-her-tax-the-rich-argument/

Uh-oh, guys. AOC’s angry today. And not just angry, but righteously angry.

So, what’s got her all hot and bothered today? It’s this:

Under a new proposed bill, New York City residents would be required to pay a $3 surcharge on packages they ordered online, with the exception for medicine and food. https://t.co/Ee3AalcNKQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) December 8, 2020

More from NBC New York:

With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority facing a budget crisis, New Yorkers may have to dig into their pockets to help out. Under a new proposed bill, New York City residents would be required to pay a $3 surcharge on packages they ordered online, with the exception for medicine and food. Assemblyman Robert Carroll, who proposed the bill, says the online shopping fee would raise more than $1 billion a year “to fund the operating costs of buses and subways in the city of New York.”

A surcharge to fund the MTA? Not a great look.

This will keep people in NYC https://t.co/obALPgYQKn — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) December 8, 2020

New York City’s government sucks and deserves to be smacked around.

But AOC is utterly beside herself with rage on behalf of her fellow poor and working-class Americans:

You know why all this backlash happens when we say “Tax the Rich?” Because the unquestionable norm is to tax the poor & working class. Maybe instead of taxing people who need baby formula and essential goods, we tax those who have profited billions from a global pandemic? https://t.co/daAXNMAQD0 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2020

In addition to having mad bartending skillz, AOC is also an accomplished word salad chef.

Anyone know what this moron is talking about? https://t.co/qY42jBRbbn — RBe (@RBPundit) December 8, 2020

Bueller? Bueller?

No idea. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 8, 2020

I don’t speak blunt force head trauma, so no. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 8, 2020

We’ve got to lose quite a few brain cells before we can process what AOC is saying, though to be fair, not even AOC herself knows what she’s talking about.

The tweet you quoted literally reads that essentials ( food and medicine) won’t be taxed. “The rich” are already paying taxes. Lots and lots of taxes. https://t.co/Gl2CqnTu5T — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@RagnarsMate) December 8, 2020

But it’s not enough until you tax them out of existence.

Go get ’em! Honestly, the world would be better off without billionaires. — Trump Is Ubu With A Tw*tter Account (@PhiloRath) December 8, 2020

Yeah, frickin’ billionaires, what with doing things like philanthropy and running drug companies developing vaccines for global pandemics. What have billionaires ever contributed to society?

“In 2017, the top 1 percent of taxpayers accounted for more income taxes paid than the bottom 90 percent combined.”https://t.co/rnQLVjnkmd pic.twitter.com/axAd0hxxL3 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 8, 2020

Facts are racist™, Jeryl. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 8, 2020

Everything the Left hates is racist, so that sounds about right.

GP No, you get blowback because it’s incredibly stupid to continually raise taxes on only one group yet let everyone vote on how much “free” stuff we should buy with other people’s money. And nearly half of Americans pay net-zero in taxes. https://t.co/9IQd5UW5gp — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) December 8, 2020

Or, here me out, you don’t immediately jump to confiscating people’s hard earned money as your first choice.

Also, stop insulting those you want to tax as your strategy to accomplish such an action. https://t.co/7LXSpqYPEt — HouseRepEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 8, 2020

You are almost there.

How about, ‘The government is not entitled to anyone’s earnings?’ https://t.co/6g45NCPM1W — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 8, 2020

