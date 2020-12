https://www.oann.com/apple-launches-airpods-max-priced-at-549/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=apple-launches-airpods-max-priced-at-549

December 8, 2020

(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled AirPods Max, its next-generation over-ear headphones priced at $549.

The company also said Apple Fitness+, its $10 per month fitness subscription service, will be launched on Dec. 14.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook